Security will improve when Buhari or his family member is kidnapped, says Onaiyekan

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari over the rate of insecurity in the country.



He said that the government may continue to be indifferent to the security situation in the country until Buhari or any member of his immediate family was kidnapped.



He said the security of the Nigerian people can no longer be guaranteed under his watch.



According to Vanguard, Onaiyekan accused some people within the corridors of power of “doing business” with the nation’s state of insecurity.

He said, “Is it until the President himself or a member of his immediate family is kidnapped before the government will do something about kidnapping?

“How come kidnapping is going on consistently on specific roads and the security agents can’t do anything?

“Does it mean there are collaborators among them and the people at the top levels of government?

“The government and police have told us several times that they have put up high level security checks and that they have cleared the roads but the criminals are still operating on the roads.

“It is sad that the kidnappers operate regularly on the highway and demand ransom and go to the extent of collecting the ransom without being arrested. It seems some people are doing business with the nation’s insecurity.”

